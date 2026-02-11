Chabelley Airfield adds on-site firearms training capability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron prepare to fire handguns at the newly opened on-site small arms range at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Jan. 31, 2026. Completed four months ahead of schedule, the range provides a dedicated capability for small arms qualification, sustainment training and forward-deployed mission rehearsals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)