    Chabelley Airfield adds on-site firearms training capability [Image 3 of 4]

    Chabelley Airfield adds on-site firearms training capability

    CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJIBOUTI

    01.31.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron fires a handgun at the newly opened on-site small arms range at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Jan. 31, 2026. Chabelley Airfield marked a major operational milestone with the opening of its small arms range, a $1.6 million project that significantly expands on-site training capacity and operational flexibility for U.S. and partner forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 01:19
    Photo ID: 9523569
    VIRIN: 260131-F-XY111-1120
    Resolution: 5524x3361
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chabelley Airfield adds on-site firearms training capability [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron
    406th Air Expeditionary Wing
    United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa

