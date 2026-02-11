Chabelley Airfield adds on-site firearms training capability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony marking the opening of the first on-site small arms range at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Jan. 31, 2026. Chabelley Airfield marked a major operational milestone with the opening of its small arms range, a $1.6 million project that significantly expands on-site training capacity and operational flexibility for U.S. and partner forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)