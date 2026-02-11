(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chabelley Airfield adds on-site firearms training capability

    Chabelley Airfield adds on-site firearms training capability

    CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJIBOUTI

    01.31.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony marking the opening of the first on-site small arms range at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Jan. 31, 2026. Chabelley Airfield marked a major operational milestone with the opening of its small arms range, a $1.6 million project that significantly expands on-site training capacity and operational flexibility for U.S. and partner forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 01:19
    Photo ID: 9523567
    VIRIN: 260131-F-XY111-1104
    Resolution: 4062x3127
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chabelley Airfield adds on-site firearms training capability [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chabelley Airfield adds on-site firearms training capability

    776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron
    406th Air Expeditionary Wing
    United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa

