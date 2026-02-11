Wisconsin Air National Guard welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Bart Van Roo, Wisconsin’s newly appointed adjutant general for Air, addresses the audience during a change of command ceremony Feb, 7, at Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin. During the event, Van Roo replaced Brig. Gen. Erik Peterson as commander of the Wisconsin Air National Guard. (U.S. National Guard photo by Paul Gorman)