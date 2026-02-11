Wisconsin Air National Guard welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew Strub, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, left, passes the colors to Brig. Gen. Bart Van Roo, former director of strategic plans and operations for the State of Wisconsin, symbolizing his appointment as the state’s new deputy adjutant general for Air during a change of command ceremony Feb. 7, at Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin. During the event, Van Roo replaced Brig. Gen. Erik Peterson as commander of the Wisconsin Air National Guard. (U.S. National Guard photo by Paul Gorman)