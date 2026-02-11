Wisconsin Air National Guard welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew Strub, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, left, initiates the passing of the colors, a tradition symbolizing the exchange of authority between outgoing and incoming commanders during the state’s deputy adjutant general for Air change of command ceremony Feb. 7, at Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin. During the event, Brig. Gen. Bart Van Roo, former director of strategic plans and operations for the State of Wisconsin, right, replaced Brig. Gen. Erik Peterson as commander of the Wisconsin Air National Guard. (U.S. National Guard photo by Paul Gorman)