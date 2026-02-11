(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wisconsin Air National Guard welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 5]

    Wisconsin Air National Guard welcomes new commander

    MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Gorman 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office       

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew Strub, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, left, initiates the passing of the colors, a tradition symbolizing the exchange of authority between outgoing and incoming commanders during the state’s deputy adjutant general for Air change of command ceremony Feb. 7, at Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin. During the event, Brig. Gen. Bart Van Roo, former director of strategic plans and operations for the State of Wisconsin, right, replaced Brig. Gen. Erik Peterson as commander of the Wisconsin Air National Guard. (U.S. National Guard photo by Paul Gorman)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.16.2026 13:14
    Photo ID: 9523344
    VIRIN: 260207-Z-HS473-9049
    Resolution: 4900x3501
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: MADISON, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, Wisconsin Air National Guard welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deputy Adjutant General
    Wisconsin ANG
    Change of Command
    Wisconsin National Guard
    Wiscoansin Air National Guard
    Deputy Asjutant General-Air

