USINDOPACOM Commander strengthens U.S. - India relationship during visit

During his visit with the Chief of Defense Staff of India, Adm. Samuel J. Paparo observed a traditional Indian ceremony at the Manekshaw Center on Feb. 15, 2026 in New Delhi, India. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)