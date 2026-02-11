(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USINDOPACOM Commander strengthens U.S. - India relationship during visit

    USINDOPACOM Commander strengthens U.S. - India relationship during visit

    NEW DELHI, INDIA

    02.14.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    During his visit with the Chief of Defense Staff of India, Adm. Samuel J. Paparo observed a traditional Indian ceremony at the Manekshaw Center on Feb. 15, 2026 in New Delhi, India. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.16.2026 12:31
    This work, USINDOPACOM Commander strengthens U.S. - India relationship during visit [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Angel Heraldez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

