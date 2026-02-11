(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USINDOPACOM Commander strengthens U.S. - India relationship during visit [Image 1 of 3]

    USINDOPACOM Commander strengthens U.S. - India relationship during visit

    NEW DELHI, INDIA

    02.14.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, joined Suzanne Puanani Vares-Lum, director of the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (DKI APCSS), during an alumni reunion for Indian graduates of APCSS programs in New Delhi, India on Feb. 15, 2026. APCSS alumni exchanged ideas, strengthened professional networks, and explored collaborative solutions to regional security challenges. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.16.2026 12:31
    Photo ID: 9523324
    VIRIN: 260215-A-GJ727-1069
    Resolution: 5395x3590
    Size: 5.77 MB
    Location: NEW DELHI, IN
    This work, USINDOPACOM Commander strengthens U.S. - India relationship during visit [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Angel Heraldez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IPC, INDOPACOM, APCSS

