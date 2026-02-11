USINDOPACOM Commander strengthens U.S. - India relationship during visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, joined Suzanne Puanani Vares-Lum, director of the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (DKI APCSS), during an alumni reunion for Indian graduates of APCSS programs in New Delhi, India on Feb. 15, 2026. APCSS alumni exchanged ideas, strengthened professional networks, and explored collaborative solutions to regional security challenges. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)