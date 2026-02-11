USINDOPACOM Commander strengthens U.S. - India relationship during visit

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, met with Gen. Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defense Staff of India in New Delhi, India on Feb. 15, 2026. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)
