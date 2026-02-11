Emergency Management personnel operating in the training area, for a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, or explosives (CBRNE) field training exercise at Goldwater Air National Guard base, Phoenix, Feb. 14, 2026. The exercise included a a full day of CBRNE instruction with Airmen and Fire Services from across Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Sanders)
Goldwater Air National Guard Base hosts 2nd Annual Hazmat Jamboree
