    Goldwater Air National Guard Base hosts 2nd Annual Hazmat Jamboree [Image 7 of 8]

    Goldwater Air National Guard Base hosts 2nd Annual Hazmat Jamboree

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Sanders 

    161st Air Refueling Wing   

    Emergency Management personnel operating in the training area, for a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, or explosives (CBRNE) field training exercise at Goldwater Air National Guard base, Phoenix, Feb. 14, 2026. The exercise included a a full day of CBRNE instruction with Airmen and Fire Services from across Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Sanders)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.15.2026 16:44
    Photo ID: 9523089
    VIRIN: 260214-Z-GP290-2099
    Resolution: 5349x3559
    Size: 5.57 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goldwater Air National Guard Base hosts 2nd Annual Hazmat Jamboree [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Shane Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Goldwater Air National Guard Base hosts 2nd Annual Hazmat Jamboree

    161st Air Refueling Wing
    HAZMAT
    Copperheads
    Goldwater Air National Guard
    Jamboree 2026

