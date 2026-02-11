Goldwater Air National Guard Base hosts 2nd Annual Hazmat Jamboree

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech Sgt. Daniel Hernandez, 161st Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management gives instruction for a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, or explosives (CBRNE) field training exercise at Goldwater Air National Guard base, Phoenix, Feb. 14, 2026. The exercise included a a full day of CBRNE instruction with Airmen and Fire Services from across Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Sanders)