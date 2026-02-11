Goldwater Air National Guard Base hosts 2nd Annual Hazmat Jamboree

Photo By Staff Sgt. Shane Sanders | Tech Sgt. Daniel Hernandez, 161st Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management gives instruction for a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, or explosives (CBRNE) field training exercise at Goldwater Air National Guard base, Phoenix, Feb. 14, 2026. The exercise included a a full day of CBRNE instruction with Airmen and Fire Services from across Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Sanders) see less | View Image Page

Emergency Management Airmen and partner agencies from across Arizona gathered for the 2nd Annual Arizona Air National Guard HazMat Jamboree hosted by the 161st Air Refueling Wing Emergency Management Flight, at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Feb. 13–14, to strengthen joint capabilities, refine hazardous materials response skills and build working relationships across organizations.

The jamboree brought together emergency management professionals from the 944th Fighter Wing, 56th Fighter Wing, 162nd Wing, as well as firefighters from the Maricopa Fire Department and the Yuma Proving Ground Fire Department. The training emphasized technician-level hazardous materials response in accordance with National Fire Protection Association standards, while fostering collaboration between units that may one day respond together in real-world incidents.

The 161st Emergency Management Flight operates within Federal Emergency Management Agency Region 9, which includes Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, and the Pacific territories. Joint training opportunities like the HazMat Jamboree are designed to enhance interoperability and familiarity between agencies, ensuring responders can operate together effectively during emergencies.

“The purpose of CBRNE, to us, is to identify and mitigate hazardous environments while protecting our members,” said Master Sgt. Brett Sanchez, 161st Civil Engineer Squadron, installation emergency manager. He emphasized that the training serves as both a technical refresher and a mindset reset for participants.

“The most valuable part of this training is getting people back into that hazmat mindset,” Sanchez said. “It pushes them to think about their career field and problem-solving. There are countless ways to approach a situation, and by working together we see what works and what doesn’t.”

Training instruction objectives included weapons of mass destruction and hazardous materials scenarios at the technician level, creating opportunities for units to operate side by side, and establishing professional relationships that extend beyond the exercise.

According to Sanchez, the collaborative aspect of the event was the most significant outcome. “The biggest takeaway is working with other units and building a cohesive team,” he said. “Normally we wouldn’t see these organizations in our day-to-day operations, so bringing them together helps create real relationships that carry over into emergency response.”

Participants practiced donning protective suits, utilizing breathing apparatuses and working through coordinated response scenarios that required communication and teamwork.

Airman Jimi Richardson, 56th fighter Emergency Management, who recently completed technical training, said the experience reinforced foundational skills.

“It was a great refresher on how to properly don the suit and use the oxygen systems,” Richardson said. “We covered it quickly in technical school, so getting hands-on time here has been invaluable. Training with the 161st and meeting new people has been a great networking opportunity.”

By combining technical instruction with joint participation, the HazMat Jamboree strengthened both individual proficiency and interagency cohesion. Ultimately, this builds familiarity and trust between units before an emergency ensures smoother coordination when real-world situations arise.