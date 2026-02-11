11th Airborne Conducts Nighttime Air Assault During Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

United States Army Soldiers serving as members of the Opposing Force, assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, survey the terrain in the snow during nighttime operations for Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 in Yukon Training Area, Alaska, February 13, 2026. Operating in the Yukon Training Area allows the Army to refine cold-weather tactics and sustainment operations over vast, snow-covered distances. (United States Army photo by Major Evan Cain)