    11th Airborne Conducts Nighttime Air Assault During Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 [Image 3 of 3]

    11th Airborne Conducts Nighttime Air Assault During Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Photo by Maj. Evan Cain 

    11th Airborne Division

    United States Army Soldiers serving as members of the Opposing Force, assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, survey the terrain in the snow during nighttime operations for Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 in Yukon Training Area, Alaska, February 13, 2026. Operating in the Yukon Training Area allows the Army to refine cold-weather tactics and sustainment operations over vast, snow-covered distances. (United States Army photo by Major Evan Cain)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.15.2026 14:41
    Photo ID: 9523060
    VIRIN: 260213-A-TU755-2658
    Resolution: 5188x3459
    Size: 5.22 MB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    This work, 11th Airborne Conducts Nighttime Air Assault During Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Evan Cain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yukon Training Area
    JPMRC
    11th Airborne Divisio
    Arctic
    Alaska

