11th Airborne Conducts Nighttime Air Assault During Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02

United States Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Air Assault), 11th Airborne Division, maneuver to establish security in the snow during a nighttime air assault for Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 in Yukon Training Area, Alaska, February 13, 2026. Training in the sub-zero temperatures of the Arctic ensures that America's First Corps remains capable of deploying and winning in any environment on earth. (United States Army photo by Major Evan Cain)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2026 14:39
|Photo ID:
|9523057
|VIRIN:
|260213-A-TU755-2578
|Resolution:
|4541x3027
|Size:
|4.59 MB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
