11th Airborne Conducts Nighttime Air Assault During Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02

United States Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Air Assault), 11th Airborne Division, move toward a Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopter during a nighttime air assault for Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 in Yukon Training Area, Alaska, February 13, 2026. The exercise is designed to prepare and validate forces for large-scale combat operations in an extreme cold-weather environment, enhancing readiness and operational capabilities in the strategically vital Arctic region. (United States Army photo by Major Evan Cain)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2026 14:38
|Photo ID:
|9523056
|VIRIN:
|260213-A-TU755-2548
|Resolution:
|4605x3070
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
