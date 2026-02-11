(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th Airborne Conducts Nighttime Air Assault During Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 [Image 1 of 3]

    11th Airborne Conducts Nighttime Air Assault During Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Photo by Maj. Evan Cain 

    11th Airborne Division

    United States Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Air Assault), 11th Airborne Division, move toward a Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopter during a nighttime air assault for Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 in Yukon Training Area, Alaska, February 13, 2026. The exercise is designed to prepare and validate forces for large-scale combat operations in an extreme cold-weather environment, enhancing readiness and operational capabilities in the strategically vital Arctic region. (United States Army photo by Major Evan Cain)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Airborne Conducts Nighttime Air Assault During Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Evan Cain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    11th Airborne Division
    JPMRC
    air assault
    Arctic
    Alaska

