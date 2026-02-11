11th Airborne Conducts Nighttime Air Assault During Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

United States Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Air Assault), 11th Airborne Division, move toward a Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopter during a nighttime air assault for Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 in Yukon Training Area, Alaska, February 13, 2026. The exercise is designed to prepare and validate forces for large-scale combat operations in an extreme cold-weather environment, enhancing readiness and operational capabilities in the strategically vital Arctic region. (United States Army photo by Major Evan Cain)