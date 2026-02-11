24th MEU CERTEX: CASEVAC Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, triages a simulated casualty during a casualty evacuation scenario as part of the MEU’s certification exercise at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, North Carolina, Feb. 12, 2026. CERTEX is a land-based pre-deployment exercise that enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 24th MEU with an opportunity to train and execute operations in any clime, or place. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin G. Rivas)