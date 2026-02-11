24th MEU CERTEX: CASEVAC Exercise

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 (Reinforced), 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, 24th MEU, prepare to receive simulated casualties at a pickup zone during a casualty evacuation scenario as part of the MEU’s certification exercise at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, North Carolina, Feb. 12, 2026. CERTEX is a land-based pre-deployment exercise that enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 24th MEU with an opportunity to train and execute operations in any clime, or place. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin G. Rivas)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2026 05:17
|Photo ID:
|9522986
|VIRIN:
|260212-M-GH531-1179
|Resolution:
|4757x3398
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AUXILIARY LANDING FIELD BOGUE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
