    24th MEU CERTEX: CASEVAC Exercise [Image 11 of 12]

    24th MEU CERTEX: CASEVAC Exercise

    MARINE CORPS AUXILIARY LANDING FIELD BOGUE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Rivas 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, triage a simulated casualty during a casualty evacuation scenario as part of the MEU’s certification exercise at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, North Carolina, Feb. 12, 2026. CERTEX is a land-based pre-deployment exercise that enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 24th MEU with an opportunity to train and execute operations in any clime, or place. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin G. Rivas)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    24th MEU
    CERTEX
    MAGTF
    CASEVAC training
    USMCNews
    Marines

