Master-at-Arms 1st Class Naron Datts, from Philadelphia, assigned to Security Department aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), attends the ship’s first at-sea command indoctrination course during Builder’s Trials, Feb. 2, 2026. Builder’s Trials provide an opportunity to test ship systems and components at sea for the first time, and make required adjustments prior to additional underway testing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean P. Gallagher)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2026 16:54
|Photo ID:
|9522693
|VIRIN:
|251225-N-CO784-7383
|Resolution:
|4465x2977
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PCU John F. Kennedy Conducts First INDOC Course While Underway [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Sean Gallagher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
John F. Kennedy completes Builder’s Sea Trials, First Underway
No keywords found.