(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PCU John F. Kennedy Conducts First INDOC Course While Underway [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PCU John F. Kennedy Conducts First INDOC Course While Underway

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Gallagher 

    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    Master-at-Arms 1st Class Naron Datts, from Philadelphia, assigned to Security Department aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), attends the ship’s first at-sea command indoctrination course during Builder’s Trials, Feb. 2, 2026. Builder’s Trials provide an opportunity to test ship systems and components at sea for the first time, and make required adjustments prior to additional underway testing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean P. Gallagher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.14.2026 16:54
    Photo ID: 9522693
    VIRIN: 251225-N-CO784-7383
    Resolution: 4465x2977
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PCU John F. Kennedy Conducts First INDOC Course While Underway [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Sean Gallagher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PCU John F. Kennedy Conducts First INDOC Course While Underway
    PCU John F. Kennedy Conducts First INDOC Course While Underway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    John F. Kennedy completes Builder’s Sea Trials, First Underway

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    INDOC
    Builder's Sea Trials
    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery