PCU John F. Kennedy Conducts First INDOC Course While Underway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master-at-Arms 1st Class Naron Datts, from Philadelphia, assigned to Security Department aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), attends the ship’s first at-sea command indoctrination course during Builder’s Trials, Feb. 2, 2026. Builder’s Trials provide an opportunity to test ship systems and components at sea for the first time, and make required adjustments prior to additional underway testing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean P. Gallagher)