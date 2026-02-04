John F. Kennedy completes Builder’s Sea Trials, First Underway Your browser does not support the audio element.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Feb. 4, 2026) – Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) and her crew departed HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) and steamed to sea for the first time for Builder’s Sea Trials, Jan. 28, 2026. After eight days of at-sea systems, equipment and operational testing by the Sailors working alongside industry and government partners, the ship returned to NNS, Feb. 4, 2026 – the operation a success.



“There were countless hands that contributed to this successful sea trial, both of the hard-working patriots who built this great ship and of the Sailors who are now bringing her to life,” said Capt. Doug Langenberg, John F. Kennedy’s commanding officer. “John F. Kennedy going to sea for the first time is truly momentous. This event is a result of years of hard work and an incredible shared effort between our shipbuilding partners and this crew who have worked side-by-side to get to this day. I’m proud of this crew and this opportunity to finally take this ship to sea where she belongs.”



The underway is another important milestone towards John F. Kennedy’s delivery to the operational fleet. John F. Kennedy now returns to Newport News Shipbuilding to complete the remaining construction, testing, and activation work. Following a successful Builder’s Sea Trials, Acceptance Trials is on the horizon for the crew and civilian stakeholders, but for now, Sailors savor the moment and the firsts they are a part of.



“This has been a long time coming,” said Lt. Ward Wilkinson, the officer of the deck who led John F. Kennedy getting underway from Newport News Shipbuilding. “This is proof that hard work pays off and to say that I had a part in this ship pulling out for the first time… the weight is not lost on me.”



John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and represents the next generation of American aircraft carriers. The platform is designed to improve survivability, increase lethality and advance aspects from the Nimitz-class aircraft carriers. Mr. Deron Hathaway, with Fleet Power Plant Engineering, Navy Nuclear Laboratory, has been in his current role for 30 years and was impressed with the changes he saw during his first time underway on a Ford-class aircraft carrier.



“I have been on a number of trials, but this steam plant impressed me in several ways,” said Hathaway. “The overall capability, the automation, the reduced workload on watch standers is a notable improvement from [the Nimitz-class aircraft carriers]. There has been plenty of learning in [Builder’s Sea Trials] and my team appreciated the hospitability from the crew and just bringing us in on this special occasion.”



While John F. Kennedy’s Sailors trained hard leading up to Builder’s Sea trials, there is only so much that can be simulated pier-side. Personnel from Newport News Shipbuilding; the Navy’s Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair; Naval Sea Systems Command and Program Executive Office Aircraft Carriers came underway for Builder’s Sea Trials. They represent just a portion of the industrial base and government team that supports building the Ford-class aircraft carriers, including the more than 2,000 businesses across 46 states that support construction.



“This is a win for America, no matter how you look at it,” said Capt. Sam Morrison, John F. Kennedy’s executive officer. “This underway isn’t the ultimate goal, the finish line for this ship or the crew. But, it is something the team has been working towards for years. Now is the time to take this momentum further and push towards joining our brothers and sisters in the fleet.”



The Ford-class improves upon its predecessor in numerous ways, including three times the electrical generating capacity and a larger, more flexible flight deck. As the U.S. Navy continues to innovate in aviation, the Ford-class improvements ensure the ship can support those innovations and the aircraft carrier’s indispensable role in U.S. military power projection. Where John F. Kennedy goes and the mission the ship partakes in is an unfinished story, but the crew stands ready to answer the nation’s call.