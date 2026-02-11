Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Jared Hendrix, assigned to Training Department aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), facilitates the ship’s first at-sea command indoctrination course during Builder’s Trials, Feb. 2, 2026. Builder’s Trials provide an opportunity to test ship systems and components at sea for the first time, and make required adjustments prior to additional underway testing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean P. Gallagher)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2026 16:54
|Photo ID:
|9522692
|VIRIN:
|251225-N-CO784-6003
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PCU John F. Kennedy Conducts First INDOC Course While Underway [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Sean Gallagher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
John F. Kennedy completes Builder’s Sea Trials, First Underway
