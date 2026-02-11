Mobilization: On the Path to Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Derek Combs of the 366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (MPAD), fist bumps children who volunteered to be his subjects as part of a training exercise at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 13, 2026. The soldiers of the 366th MPAD practice their public affairs skills in preparation for their culminating training exercise which evaluates unit proficiency and readiness in their public affairs tasks before mobilization to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Shaun R. Rajasekar)