    Mobilization: On the Path to Readiness [Image 3 of 3]

    Mobilization: On the Path to Readiness

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Shaun Rajasekar 

    366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Derek Combs of the 366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (MPAD), fist bumps children who volunteered to be his subjects as part of a training exercise at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 13, 2026. The soldiers of the 366th MPAD practice their public affairs skills in preparation for their culminating training exercise which evaluates unit proficiency and readiness in their public affairs tasks before mobilization to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Shaun R. Rajasekar)

    This work, Mobilization: On the Path to Readiness [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Shaun Rajasekar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    readiness
    US Army Reserve (USAR)
    Mobilization and Deployment
    88th Readiness Division (88th RD)
    denver

