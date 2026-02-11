(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mobilization: On the Path to Readiness [Image 2 of 3]

    Mobilization: On the Path to Readiness

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Ronald Bell 

    366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Steven Moseley, public affairs non-commissioned officer with the 366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, utilizes the U.S. Army’s Engagement Skills Trainer 2000 (EST 2000) with the M249 squad automatic weapon at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 13, 2026. The trainer helps Soldiers familiarize themselves with their assigned weapon and prepare them to conduct their weapons qualification. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ronald D. Bell)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.14.2026 14:15
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: LAKE STEVENS, WASHINGTON, US
    Weapons training
    US Army Reserve
    366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    Readiness and Mobilzation
    88th Readiness Division (88th RD)
    Fort Hood

