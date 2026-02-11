Mobilization: On the Path to Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Steven Moseley, public affairs non-commissioned officer with the 366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, utilizes the U.S. Army’s Engagement Skills Trainer 2000 (EST 2000) with the M249 squad automatic weapon at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 13, 2026. The trainer helps Soldiers familiarize themselves with their assigned weapon and prepare them to conduct their weapons qualification. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ronald D. Bell)