U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Steven Moseley, public affairs non-commissioned officer with the 366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, utilizes the U.S. Army’s Engagement Skills Trainer 2000 (EST 2000) with the M249 squad automatic weapon at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 13, 2026. The trainer helps Soldiers familiarize themselves with their assigned weapon and prepare them to conduct their weapons qualification. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ronald D. Bell)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2026 14:15
|Photo ID:
|9522517
|VIRIN:
|260213-A-LX804-1003
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|3.98 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|LAKE STEVENS, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobilization: On the Path to Readiness [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Ronald Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.