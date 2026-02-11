Mobilization: On the Path to Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Devin Wingerter, a noncommissioned officer in the Texas National Guard, hugs goodbye to his children during a family visit at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 13, 2026. Wingerter is being mobilized to the U.S. Central Command in the coming days and wanted to spend the last remaining time available with his children. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Derek Combs)