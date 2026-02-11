(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mobilization: On the Path to Readiness [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mobilization: On the Path to Readiness

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Derek Combs 

    366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Devin Wingerter, a noncommissioned officer in the Texas National Guard, hugs goodbye to his children during a family visit at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 13, 2026. Wingerter is being mobilized to the U.S. Central Command in the coming days and wanted to spend the last remaining time available with his children. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Derek Combs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2026 14:15
    Photo ID: 9522518
    VIRIN: 260213-A-GG576-1334
    Resolution: 6233x3772
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobilization: On the Path to Readiness [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Derek Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mobilization: On the Path to Readiness
    Mobilization: On the Path to Readiness
    Mobilization: On the Path to Readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Texas National Guard
    Family & Morale
    Mobilization and Deployment
    Fort Hood
    Army National Guard
    National Guard Bureau

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery