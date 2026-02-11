USARPAC EOD Team of the Year Winners FY2026

U.S. Army Sgt. Emmanuel Orozco, assigned to the 716th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company (EOD), 303rd EOD Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, is awarded as a member of the U.S. Army Pacific EOD Team of the Year winning team on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 13, 2026. The 716th EOD Company will advance to the 2026 all-Army EOD Team of the Year competition later this spring. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)
