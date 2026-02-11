USARPAC EOD Team of the Year Winners FY2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Emmanuel Orozco, assigned to the 716th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company (EOD), 303rd EOD Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, is awarded as a member of the U.S. Army Pacific EOD Team of the Year winning team on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 13, 2026. The 716th EOD Company will advance to the 2026 all-Army EOD Team of the Year competition later this spring. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)