USARPAC EOD Team of the Year Winners FY2026

U.S. Army Sgt. Timothy Ix, left, Staff Sgt. Tyler Orvik, middle, and Sgt. Emmanuel Orozco, assigned to the 716th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company (EOD), 303rd EOD Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, are awarded as the U.S. Army Pacific EOD Team of the Year winners on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 13, 2026. The 716th EOD Company will advance to the 2026 all-Army EOD Team of the Year competition later this spring. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)