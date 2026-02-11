(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USARPAC EOD Team of the Year Winners FY2026 [Image 2 of 4]

    USARPAC EOD Team of the Year Winners FY2026

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Samarion Hicks 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Timothy Ix, middle, Staff Sgt. Tyler Orvik, left, and Sgt. Emmanuel Orozco, assigned to the 716th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company (EOD), 303rd EOD Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, are awarded as the U.S. Army Pacific EOD Team of the Year winners on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 13, 2026. The 716th EOD Company will advance to the 2026 all-Army EOD Team of the Year competition later this spring. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.14.2026 00:17
    Photo ID: 9522202
    VIRIN: 260213-A-JU985-1017
    Resolution: 7321x4883
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC EOD Team of the Year Winners FY2026 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

