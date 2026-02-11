(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Forces Korea Sergeant Major Awarded Republic of Korea Prime Minister Commendation

    Marine Forces Korea Sergeant Major Awarded Republic of Korea Prime Minister Commendation

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell  

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Ismael G. Bamba, command senior enlisted leader of Marine Forces Korea, stands at attention as his citation is read during his award ceremony at Republic of Korea Marine Corps Headquarters at Camp Baran, South Korea, Feb. 3, 2026. The commendation highlights significant efforts supporting regional stability, alliance readiness and combined operational effectiveness on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.14.2026 01:00
    Photo ID: 9522199
    VIRIN: 260203-M-WH287-1020
    Resolution: 6353x4235
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Marine Forces Korea Sergeant Major Awarded Republic of Korea Prime Minister Commendation [Image 5 of 5], by GySgt Antonio Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC, Marines, WeGoTogether, MARFORK, Korea, Prime Minister Commendation

