    Marine Forces Korea Sergeant Major Awarded Republic of Korea Prime Minister Commendation [Image 8 of 11]

    Marine Forces Korea Sergeant Major Awarded Republic of Korea Prime Minister Commendation

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell  

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    Republic of Korea Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Ju Il-Suk, commandant of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, looks on as U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Ismael G. Bamba, command senior enlisted leader of Marine Forces Korea, delivers remarks during his award ceremony at Republic of Korea Marine Corps Headquarters at Camp Baran, South Korea, Feb. 3, 2026. The commendation highlights significant efforts supporting regional stability, alliance readiness and combined operational effectiveness on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.14.2026 01:10
    Photo ID: 9522193
    VIRIN: 260204-M-WH287-1024
    Resolution: 5408x3605
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Forces Korea Sergeant Major Awarded Republic of Korea Prime Minister Commendation [Image 11 of 11], by GySgt Antonio Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MARFORK
    WeGoTogether
    Marines
    Korea
    USMC
    Prime Minister Commendation

