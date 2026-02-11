Marine Forces Korea Sergeant Major Awarded Republic of Korea Prime Minister Commendation

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Ismael G. Bamba, command senior enlisted leader of Marine Forces Korea, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jung Hoon Song, sergeant major of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, pose for a photo during Sgt. Maj. Bamba’s award ceremony at Republic of Korea Marine Corps Headquarters at Camp Baran, South Korea, Feb. 3, 2026. The commendation highlights significant efforts supporting regional stability, alliance readiness and combined operational effectiveness on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)
