MSC Hosts Industry Day in South Korea

BUSAN, South Korea—Representatives from Military Sealift Command (MSC) speak with representatives from South Korea’s shipping industry during Industry Day, at a hotel conference room in Busan, Feb. 10, 2026. MSC Far East participates in three Industry Days each year — in Singapore, South Korea and Japan — to help foster and build an industrial base for ship repair for MSC vessels. (Photo by Grady T. Fontana)