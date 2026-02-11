(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MSC Hosts Industry Day in South Korea [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MSC Hosts Industry Day in South Korea

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Grady Fontana 

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    BUSAN, South Korea—U.S. Navy Capt. David L. Reyes, commodore, Military Sealift Command (MSC) Far East, gives opening remarks during Industry Day, at a hotel conference room in Busan, Feb. 10, 2026. MSC Far East participates in three Industry Days each year — in Singapore, South Korea and Japan — to help foster and build an industrial base for ship repair for MSC vessels. (Photo by Grady T. Fontana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 20:01
    Photo ID: 9522079
    VIRIN: 260210-N-IX266-1001
    Resolution: 4006x2671
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: BUSAN, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSC Hosts Industry Day in South Korea [Image 2 of 2], by Grady Fontana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MSC Hosts Industry Day in South Korea
    MSC Hosts Industry Day in South Korea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MSC Hosts Industry Day in South Korea

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MSCFE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery