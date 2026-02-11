BUSAN, South Korea—U.S. Navy Capt. David L. Reyes, commodore, Military Sealift Command (MSC) Far East, gives opening remarks during Industry Day, at a hotel conference room in Busan, Feb. 10, 2026. MSC Far East participates in three Industry Days each year — in Singapore, South Korea and Japan — to help foster and build an industrial base for ship repair for MSC vessels. (Photo by Grady T. Fontana)
MSC Hosts Industry Day in South Korea
