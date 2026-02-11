MSC Hosts Industry Day in South Korea

Photo By Grady Fontana | BUSAN, South Korea—U.S. Navy Capt. David L. Reyes, commodore, Military Sealift Command (MSC) Far East, gives opening remarks during Industry Day, at a hotel conference room in Busan, Feb. 10, 2026. MSC Far East participates in three Industry Days each year — in Singapore, South Korea and Japan — to help foster and build an industrial base for ship repair for MSC vessels. (Photo by Grady T. Fontana) see less | View Image Page

Military Sealift Command (MSC) Far East hosted an Industry Day in Busan, South Korea, Feb. 10, to engage with regional industry partners and strengthen ship repair capabilities for MSC vessels operating throughout the Indo-Pacific.

Industry Day is held annually to provide a forum for communication between MSC and regional shipyards, repair companies and suppliers. The event allowed MSC representatives to share updates on operational requirements, contracting processes and future maintenance needs, while giving industry partners an opportunity to better understand U.S. government procedures.

“We participate in Industry Day annually so we can communicate changing situations and needs with our industry partners to ensure quality and timely repairs on our MSC ships,” said U.S. Navy Capt. David L. Reyes, commodore, MSC Far East. “Industry Day also provides an opportunity for our regional partners to ask questions so they can better understand our processes and better accommodate our ship repair requirements.”

MSC Far East participates in three Industry Days each year — in Singapore, South Korea and Japan.

“Industry Day in Busan was our third straight success,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Hannah M. Shipp, commanding officer, MSC Office (MSCO) Korea. “This event keeps attracting more shipyards interested in maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), which aligns well with our strategic goals.”

The events bring together shipyards, repair companies and suppliers to promote a shared understanding of MSC requirements and regional capabilities.

“The benefit to MSC is having a contractor and industrial base that is more aware of and aligned with our needs,” said U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Eric S. Topor, surge and developmental engineer, MSC Far East. “That alignment allows our ships to be repaired more effectively and in a timelier manner.”

Military attendees included representatives from MSC headquarters, MSC Far East, MSCO Korea and Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Yokosuka - Singapore site, along with other stakeholders. Industry participants included representatives from major commercial shipbuilders and shipyards throughout South Korea.

Some shipyards that currently support MSC may have prior commitments that limit availability, which creates a need for more regional partners.

“We want to expand and identify more companies that are willing to support MSC ship repairs,” Topor said. “However, new companies may initially struggle with U.S. government processes, which can make MRO support more difficult.”

During Industry Day, MSC briefers provided industry partners with detailed information on ship repair schedules and technical requirements, while NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka delivered a briefing on the contracting process, offering valuable insight into their contracting procedures and requirements.

Following the briefings, military representatives conducted one-on-one breakout sessions to address questions and discuss specific topics with industry partners.

The one-on-one Q&A sessions were the highlight, enabling companies to discuss topics in detail, according to Shipp. Around 12 companies attended this year’s Industry Day, and the goal was to increase participation and invite more shipyards within the United States Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility.

“We’re trying to build relationships,” Topor said. “As a result of these meetings, we hope to create more opportunities to conduct productive maintenance in South Korea.”

For more information on business opportunities, visit http://www.msc.usff.navy.mil/Business-Opportunities/Contracts.

MSC Far East supports the U.S. 7th Fleet by ensuring approximately 50 ships throughout the Indo-Pacific region are manned, trained and equipped to deliver fuel, cargo and supplies to warfighters at sea and ashore. The U.S. 7th Fleet is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely operates with allies and partners to help preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region.