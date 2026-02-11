(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBPHH Commander Recognized for 30 Years of Service and Community Support [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JBPHH Commander Recognized for 30 Years of Service and Community Support

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    The Navy was honored during the Salt Lake, Aliamanu, Foster Village, Airport Neighborhood Board meeting on February 12, 2026. The Navy was recognized by the board, in celebration of the nation’s 250th birthday, which will be held on July 4, 2026. Capt. Samuel White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander, accepted a certificate of appreciation for his thirty years of service in the Navy and for his outstanding community service support. The meeting was paused for a few minutes while Capt. White posed for photos with the neighborhood board members. (courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 19:31
    Photo ID: 9522066
    VIRIN: 260212-N-N0246-1003
    Resolution: 2820x1880
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBPHH Commander Recognized for 30 Years of Service and Community Support [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBPHH Commander Recognized for 30 Years of Service and Community Support
    JBPHH Commander Recognized for 30 Years of Service and Community Support
    JBPHH Commander Recognized for 30 Years of Service and Community Support
    JBPHH Commander Recognized for 30 Years of Service and Community Support

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Community Support
    Community Service
    JBPHH Hawaii

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery