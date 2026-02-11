JBPHH Commander Recognized for 30 Years of Service and Community Support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Navy was honored during the Salt Lake, Aliamanu, Foster Village, Airport Neighborhood Board meeting on February 12, 2026. The Navy was recognized by the board, in celebration of the nation’s 250th birthday, which will be held on July 4, 2026. Capt. Samuel White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander, accepted a certificate of appreciation for his thirty years of service in the Navy and for his outstanding community service support. The meeting was paused for a few minutes while Capt. White posed for photos with the neighborhood board members. (courtesy photo)