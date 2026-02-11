Col. Stacy L. Moore-Callaway, commander of the 407th Army Field Support Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. George R. Warren, brigade command sergeant major, visited the Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) at Fort Buchanan Feb. 12 as part of a battlefield circulation focused on readiness and sustainment operations across the Caribbean.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 15:38
|Photo ID:
|9521754
|VIRIN:
|260212-O-UG893-8906
|Resolution:
|1600x1066
|Size:
|390.26 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Sustainment Leaders Assess Operational Readiness at Fort Buchanan [Image 19 of 19], by Jose Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Senior Sustainment Leaders Assess Operational Readiness at Fort Buchanan
No keywords found.