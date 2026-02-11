Senior Sustainment Leaders Assess Operational Readiness at Fort Buchanan

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO – Col. Stacy L. Moore-Callaway, commander of the 407th Army Field Support Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. George R. Warren, brigade command sergeant major, visited the Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) at Fort Buchanan Feb. 12 as part of a battlefield circulation focused on readiness and sustainment operations across the Caribbean.
LRC Director Onel Colón, hosted the visit and provided an operational overview of the workforce capabilities and strategic impact across the region. Colon highlighted how LRC Fort Buchanan integrates readiness and transportation functions to ensure materiel readiness for service members and units.
During the visit, the 407th AFSB command team engaged with the divisions that comprise LRC Fort Buchanan — Logistics, Plans and Operations, Maintenance, Supply, and Transportation — gaining firsthand insight into the team’s sustainment capabilities and its critical role in supporting operational forces in the region.
The visit included a town hall with LRC teammates, reinforcing leadership commitment to workforce engagement and recognizing excellence across the organization.
The following personnel were recognized for outstanding performance:
Irma Calderin, Transportation Division, selected as a Phantom Warrior by the III Armored Corps Commanding General
Antonio Maldonado, Transportation Division, selected as a Phantom Warrior by the III Armored Corps Commanding General
Emmanuel Figueroa, Supply & Services Division, recipient of the Outstanding Department of the Army Civilian Employee Recognition
Miguel Casanova, Transportation Division, recipient of the Civilian Service Commendation Medal
Luis Colon Madera, Transportation Division, recipient of the Civilian Service Commendation Medal, presented by the 407th AFSB commander
Luisa Segarra, Transportation Division, recipient of the Civilian Service Commendation Medal
Javier Sierra, Plans & Operations Division, recipient of the Civilian Service Commendation Medal
Additional teammates were recognized with coins of excellence for superior performance in support of warfighters operating throughout the Caribbean.
The Logistics Readiness Center at Fort Buchanan delivers integrated logistics support to service members and units assigned to or mobilizing through the installation during both peacetime and contingency operations. The center develops and executes installation-wide logistics plans and policies, ensuring materiel readiness across supply, maintenance, and transportation functions.
As the Army’s primary logistical hub in the Caribbean, LRC Fort Buchanan plays a critical role in projecting readiness, enabling operational reach, and sustaining force posture across the region and the globe.
