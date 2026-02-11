(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Senior Sustainment Leaders Assess Operational Readiness at Fort Buchanan [Image 12 of 19]

    Senior Sustainment Leaders Assess Operational Readiness at Fort Buchanan

    PUERTO RICO

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Jose Lopez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Col. Stacy L. Moore-Callaway, commander of the 407th Army Field Support Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. George R. Warren, brigade command sergeant major, visited the Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) at Fort Buchanan Feb. 12 as part of a battlefield circulation focused on readiness and sustainment operations across the Caribbean.

    This work, Senior Sustainment Leaders Assess Operational Readiness at Fort Buchanan [Image 19 of 19], by Jose Lopez, identified by DVIDS

