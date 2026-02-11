Air Force, Navy, Air National Guard conduct 8-aircraft flyover at 2026 Super Bowl LX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Air Force Global Strike Command B-1B Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., trails behind a joint formation comprised of another B-1B Lancer from the 28 BW, two USAF F-15C Eagle aircraft from Fresno Air National Guard Base, Calif., two USN F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft and two USN F-35C Lightning II aircraft, both from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.; for the 2026 Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8, 2026, at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. This historic Air Force/Navy flyover at the 2026 Super Bowl LX involving the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and California Air National Guard commemorates America’s 250th anniversary by honoring the Nation’s 250 years of service, teamwork, and precision. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman)