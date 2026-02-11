(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force, Navy, Air National Guard conduct 8-aircraft flyover at 2026 Super Bowl LX [Image 17 of 17]

    Air Force, Navy, Air National Guard conduct 8-aircraft flyover at 2026 Super Bowl LX

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman 

    Air Force Global Strike Command

    Celebrations begin for the Seattle Seahawks claiming the championship victory at the 2026 Super Bowl LX game on Feb. 8, 2026, at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Service members of the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and Air National Guard attended Super Bowl LX as part of a historic flyover comprised of two USAF B-1B Lancer aircraft from the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D.; two USAF F-15C Eagle aircraft from Fresno Air National Guard Base, Calif.; two USN F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft; and two USN F-35C Lightning II aircraft, both from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif. This historic Air Force/Navy flyover at the 2026 Super Bowl LX involving the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and California Air National Guard commemorates America’s 250th anniversary by honoring the Nation’s 250 years of service, teamwork, and precision. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 15:26
    Location: SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, US
