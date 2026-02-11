(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RCAF participate in WSEP 26.02 [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    RCAF participate in WSEP 26.02

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing

    Royal Canadian Air Force personnel inspect a CF-18A Hornet assigned to the 425th Tactical Fighter Squadron, Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Quebec, during Weapons System Evaluation Program-East 26.02 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 4, 2026. WSEP provides a unique training experience for both U.S. and Allied forces that benefits a multitude of mission sets. Additionally, WSEP is one of the only military exercises that provides the opportunity for aircraft to practice with live fire scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 14:02
    Photo ID: 9521448
    VIRIN: 250204-F-LY429-1069
    Resolution: 6530x3673
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RCAF participate in WSEP 26.02 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RCAF participate in WSEP 26
    RCAF participate in WSEP 26.02
    RCAF participate in WSEP 26.02
    RCAF participate in WSEP 26.02

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    CF-18
    Tyndall
    RCAF
    WSEP
    Hornet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery