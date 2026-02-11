RCAF participate in WSEP 26.02

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Canadian Air Force personnel inspect a CF-18A Hornet assigned to the 425th Tactical Fighter Squadron, Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Quebec, during Weapons System Evaluation Program-East 26.02 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 4, 2026. WSEP provides a unique training experience for both U.S. and Allied forces that benefits a multitude of mission sets. Additionally, WSEP is one of the only military exercises that provides the opportunity for aircraft to practice with live fire scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)