RCAF participate in WSEP 26

Royal Canadian Air Force personnel pose for a photo alongside a CF-18A Hornet assigned to the 425th Tactical Fighter Squadron, Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Quebec, during Weapons System Evaluation Program-East 26.02 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 4, 2026. WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron’s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)