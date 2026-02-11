RCAF participate in WSEP 26

Royal Canadian Air Force personnel pose for a photo alongside a CF-18A Hornet assigned to the 425th Tactical Fighter Squadron, Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Quebec, during Weapons System Evaluation Program-East 26.02 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 4, 2026. WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron’s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 14:02
|Photo ID:
|9521445
|VIRIN:
|250204-F-LY429-1038
|Resolution:
|7287x4099
|Size:
|6.44 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
