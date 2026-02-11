(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SMWDC Hosts Indian Navy VCNS [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SMWDC Hosts Indian Navy VCNS

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Demitrius Williams 

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)

    SAN DIEGO- Rear Adm. T. J. Zerr, commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) hosts Indian Nav Vice Adm. Sanjay Vatsayany, Vice Chief of Naval Staff, at SMWDC headquarters onboard Naval Base San Diego during a visit to Navy Region Southwest. SMWDC enhances the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 13:55
    Photo ID: 9521430
    VIRIN: 260212-N-OR809-4365
    Resolution: 5315x3543
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMWDC Hosts Indian Navy VCNS [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Demitrius Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SMWDC Hosts Indian Navy VCNS
    SMWDC Hosts Indian Navy VCNS
    SMWDC Hosts Indian Navy VCNS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center hosts Indian Vice Chief of Naval Staff

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery