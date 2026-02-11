SMWDC Hosts Indian Navy VCNS

SAN DIEGO- Rear Adm. T. J. Zerr, commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) hosts Indian Nav Vice Adm. Sanjay Vatsayany, Vice Chief of Naval Staff, at SMWDC headquarters onboard Naval Base San Diego during a visit to Navy Region Southwest. SMWDC enhances the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force.
