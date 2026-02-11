(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center hosts Indian Vice Chief of Naval Staff

    SMWDC Hosts Indian Navy VCNS

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Demitrius Williams | SAN DIEGO- Rear Adm. T. J. Zerr, commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)

    SAN DIEGO — Rear Adm. T.J. Zerr, commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), hosted Vice Adm. Sanjay Vatsayan,Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Indian Navyat SMWDC headquarters onboard Naval Base San Diego, Feb. 12.

    During the visit, Vice Adm. Vatsayan received a briefing on SMWDC’s missions and capabilities. The visit focused on the U.S.-India defense partnership and the shared goal of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. The meeting reinforced the importance of continuous partnership building and tactical cooperation to uphold regional security and prosperity.

    SMWDC is the Navy’s Warfighting Development Center for Surface Warfare and Mine Warfare. Its mission is to increase the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Fleet across all domains by providing tactical expertise and innovative solutions through the development and assessment of warfighting doctrine, concepts, and tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs).

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 13:57
    Story ID: 558139
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center hosts Indian Vice Chief of Naval Staff, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    SMWDC Hosts Indian Navy VCNS
    SMWDC Hosts Indian Navy VCNS
    SMWDC Hosts Indian Navy VCNS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version