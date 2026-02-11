Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center hosts Indian Vice Chief of Naval Staff

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Demitrius Williams | SAN DIEGO- Rear Adm. T. J. Zerr, commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) hosts Indian Nav Vice Adm. Sanjay Vatsayany, Vice Chief of Naval Staff, at SMWDC headquarters onboard Naval Base San Diego during a visit to Navy Region Southwest. SMWDC enhances the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force. see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO — Rear Adm. T.J. Zerr, commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), hosted Vice Adm. Sanjay Vatsayan,Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Indian Navyat SMWDC headquarters onboard Naval Base San Diego, Feb. 12.

During the visit, Vice Adm. Vatsayan received a briefing on SMWDC’s missions and capabilities. The visit focused on the U.S.-India defense partnership and the shared goal of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. The meeting reinforced the importance of continuous partnership building and tactical cooperation to uphold regional security and prosperity.

SMWDC is the Navy’s Warfighting Development Center for Surface Warfare and Mine Warfare. Its mission is to increase the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Fleet across all domains by providing tactical expertise and innovative solutions through the development and assessment of warfighting doctrine, concepts, and tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs).