JTF-DC communication personnel conduct equipment checks

From left, Airman 1st Class Daniel Rodriguez, Tech. Sgt. Aedan Somerville, both from the West Virginia National Guard, and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brandi O'Connor, Oklahoma National Guard, conduct a communications check on an Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK) to ensure proper functioning at Union Station in Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson)