JTF-DC communication personnel conduct equipment checks

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Bryan Stanley, left, Oklahoma National Guard and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel Rodriguez, West Virginia National Guard, conduct a communications check to ensure proper functioning of equipment outside of Union Station in Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson)