    JTF-DC communication personnel conduct equipment checks [Image 1 of 4]

    JTF-DC communication personnel conduct equipment checks

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Bryan Stanley, left, Oklahoma National Guard and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel Rodriguez, West Virginia National Guard, conduct a communications check to ensure proper functioning of equipment outside of Union Station in Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-DC communication personnel conduct equipment checks [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Jeremy Farson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTFDC
    National Guard
    DCSAFE

