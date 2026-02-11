U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Bryan Stanley, left, Oklahoma National Guard and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel Rodriguez, West Virginia National Guard, conduct a communications check to ensure proper functioning of equipment outside of Union Station in Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 12:19
|Photo ID:
|9521263
|VIRIN:
|260212-Z-CN322-1002
|Resolution:
|4587x3670
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-DC communication personnel conduct equipment checks [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Jeremy Farson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.