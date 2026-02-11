JTF-DC communication personnel conduct equipment checks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Raven Carr, left, Washington D.C. National Guard and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aedan Somerville, West Virginia National Guard, conduct a communications check of an Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK) to ensure it's functioning properly at Union Station in Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson)