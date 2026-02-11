(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command visits JSCG-P in Panama [Image 11 of 13]

    U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command visits JSCG-P in Panama

    PANAMA

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro 

    U.S. Southern Command   

    U.S. Army Col. Alexander Dean greets Lt. Gen. Stephen Smith, the Deputy Commanding General from the U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, at the Joint Security Cooperation Group–Panama headquarters, Panama, Feb. 10, 2026. The visit from the U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command leadership focused on senior leader coordination and oversight of security cooperation activities conducted at the invitation of the Panamanian government to strengthen bilateral cooperation and regional readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 11:55
    Photo ID: 9521234
    VIRIN: 260210-A-CM201-1061
    Location: PA
    SOUTHCOM
    Interoberability
    Panama
    JSCG-P
    USAWHC

